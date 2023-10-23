1 of 12
Palestinians inspect the destruction from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City's al-Rimal neighbourhood. Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said Monday that more than 5,000 people have been killed in the besieged Palestinian enclave since Israel launched its withering bombing campaign over two weeks ago.
Image Credit: AFP
On a day when Israel's army reported more than 300 new strikes within 24 hours, Gaza's health ministry said the death toll had surged above 5,000, around 40 percent of them children. Above, a view of a toy between the rubbles of a destroyed residential building after the Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, Gaza.
Image Credit: Anadolu via Reuters Connect
A man holds a toy and a dead bird between rubbles after the Israeli airstrikes at the Bureyj Camp in Deir Al Balah, Gaza.
Image Credit: Anadolu via Reuters Connect
Thousands of buildings have been destroyed and more than one million people displaced in the territory that has been under siege and largely deprived of water, food and other basic supplies.
Image Credit: AFP
About a dozen trucks carrying desperately needed aid - the third convoy in three days - arrived inside Gaza from Egypt on Monday through Rafah, Gaza's only crossing not controlled by Israel. Above, Palestinians inspect the destruction from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City's al-Rimal neighbourhood.
Image Credit: via AFP
The United States, which has brokered the entry of the aid convoys, has vowed a "continued flow" of relief goods into Gaza, even as UN aid agencies have said far more is needed.
Image Credit: AP
An aerial view of buildings destroyed by Israeli air strikes in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City.
Image Credit: AFP
Fighting raged unabated overnight, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed again that Israel would "erase Hamas" and as a full-scale ground invasion loomed.
Image Credit: AFP
Gaza's Hamas-controlled government media office said that "more than 60 were martyred in the raids" during the night - including 17 in a single strike that hit a house in Gaza's north - and at least ten others were killed in new strikes early Monday.
Image Credit: AFP
The Israeli military said it had hit "over 320 military targets in the Gaza Strip" in the past 24 hours.
Image Credit: AFP
Children killed in an Israeli air strike in the southern city of Khan Yunis were Monday laid to rest in a makeshift grave, while in Rafah men were filling plastic jerrycans from containers with now scare safe drinking water.
Image Credit: AP
US President Joe Biden brokered the passage of aid convoys with Egyptian and Israeli leaders in talks last week - but the United Nations estimates Gaza needs about 100 trucks of relief goods every day. UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said Sunday's delivery of food, water and medical supplies was "another small glimmer of hope for the millions of people in dire need of humanitarian aid.
"But they need more, much more." Israel has rejected the entry of fuel into Gaza, fearing Hamas could use it for weapons and explosives. This has sparked warnings that soon Gaza's ambulances, hospital incubators for infants and water desalination plants will soon stop functioning.
Image Credit: AFP