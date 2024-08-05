According to The Australia Today, Alicia was in Patiala training midwifery educators. It is unclear when Jalebi showed up outside the couple’s home in Patiala, however, they decided to take her with them to their new home in Melbourne.

In a recent video posted on Jalebi’s Instagram account, Alicia explains the process of bringing Jalebi to Melbourne, Australia. “From being on the street to being a couch potato. This little girl has gone through a lot. From India to France, to New Zealand and finally to us in Melbourne (Australia),” the post read.

“It’s been a long journey but we are glad Jalebi is finally here with us. Here to more adventures with Jalebi and thank you for all the love from everyone.”

The post which garnered over four million views shows pictures and videos of Jalebi with Alicia and Arun in India, and when they picked her up from New Zealand once her quarantine was complete.

In a post from December 2023, Jalebi’s reunion with Arun and Alicia was documented, garnering over one million views. It read, “After 10 long months we’ve finally been reunited with our Indie girl. Three International flights and after living in 2 different countries, learning Hindi and French, we’ll now have to work on her English. It’s been a long and hard journey to get her here but it’s all worth it.”

According to The Australia Today, the process to get Jalebi from India to Australia was very complex and costly. It took Alicia and Arun two years of planning, extensive paperwork, and an expenditure of approximately $15,000 USD (Dh55,000).

In another post Alicia mentioned how excited they are for her to “see the beach for the first time and experience a great summer”. Netizens poured love in the comments, some even complementing how much better Jalebi looked.

One comment read, “That smile on Jalebi’s face throughout this massive shift showcases the trust and love the family has for each other.”