These hats are currently seen everywhere in French culture and daily life. They are often seen in paintings, stamps, town halls, coins, and now are the mascot of the 2024 Olympics. The mascots include two versions, one for the Olympics and the other for the Paralympics.

The mascots are in the French flag colours of red, white and blue, with a gold “Paris 2024” logo on the chest. The eyes of the mascot, however, are made of a “cockade of France”, or a knot of ribbons that is the French national ornament, according to the Olympics website. The only difference between the two mascots, is the visible prosthesis and a racing blade on the Paralympic mascot.

The mascots were first revealed in November 2022, at a press conference in Paris. “We chose an ideal rather than an animal,” said Tony Estanguet, the president of the Paris 2024 organising committee. “We chose the Phrygian cap because it’s a very strong symbol for the French Republic,” he added.

“For French people, it’s a very well-known object that is a symbol of freedom, an object that will represent mascots all across the world. The fact that the Paralympics mascot has a visible disability also sends a strong message: To promote inclusion,” he added.

What is the history behind the phryges?

The caps have a powerful symbol throughout history as they represent the French fight for freedom through revolution.

According to the official Olympics website, it also represents historical events like the establishment of Bastille Day as their national day on July 14, and the core French values of liberty, equality and fraternity,.

The caps were even worn when the Paris’ Notre-Dame cathedral was built in the year 1163. The caps were also worn by the workers building the Eiffel Tower.

"They are the two main characters in a large tribe, they're part of the family of Phryges," explained Paris 2024 Brand Director Julie Matikhine, on the official website.