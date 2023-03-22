AAA ASSOCIATES

St. Lucia, Dominica, Antigua & Barbuda, and Grenada, notable European nations, plus the UK and US

USP

Proven track record of successfully guiding clients through second passport process.

A streamlined process and faster turnaround times for a quick and efficient solution.

Highly experienced team of immigration consultants with a deep understanding of the immigration process and latest laws.

Commitment to providing with personalised support every step of the way.

Services

Comprehensive range of services related to second citizenship and passport acquisition.

If you are looking to obtain a second citizenship, or secure residency in a foreign land, look no further than AAA Associates.

Our team of experts is dedicated to helping you navigate the complex world of citizenship. We are committed to providing you with the highest level of support throughout your journey.

Our team of immigration experts, along with legal consultants, has extensive experience in working with clients from around the world and different nationalities. We help you secure your second passport from countries like St. Lucia, Dominica, Antigua & Barbuda, and Grenada.

We can even assist you with entrepreneurship visa programmes and residencies in the notable European countries, the UK and US.

Contact details

+97145124444 WhatsApp +971 52 526 0051 www.aaa-international.com

AD ASTRA

Focus countries

Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Vanuatu, Türkiye, Portugal, Spain, Greece, USA, Canada, and the United Kingdom

Key programmes

Citizenship by Investment: Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Vanuatu, Türkiye.

Golden Visa: Portugal, Spain & Greece.

USA: The EB-5 investment programme, L1 with intra-company transfer visa, and E2 treaty investor programme.

Canada: Business Migration, Start-up Visa & Skilled immigration.

UK: Start-Up Visa & Innovator Visa.

Others: Portugal D2 & D7 Visa.

Packages

Ad Astra is currently running two limited time offers for citizenship by investment programmes.

No Approval; No Fee

50% discount on professional fees

USP

Leading CBI and RBI advisory firm in the region. CBI Government-accredited Agent.

100 percent track record of approvals and successful cases.

The company operates in three countries.

One-stop solution for HNWI’s business migration, second passport & residency requirements.

Number of cases handled

Over 500 to date

Contact details

www.adastrairc.com , +971 4 596 4819 , WhatsApp +971 50 872 2138

AUSSIZZ GROUP

Focus countries

Australia and Canada

USP

Established in 2009, Aussizz Group has helped over 75,000 clients successfully migrate to Australia and Canada, making it one of the most reliable immigration consultants in the world.

With a team of more than 50 registered migration agents working in over 25 branches worldwide, Aussizz Group provides clients accurate and comprehensive information. They prioritise their clients’ best interests and offer professional and efficient handling of each case.

Services

In addition to immigration consulting, Aussizz Group offers a broad range of services including visa processing, permanent residency, and citizenship applications. These services include General Skilled Migration, Employer Sponsored Visas, Business Visas, Global Talent Visas, and Student Visas.

Aussizz Group UAE also offers free 2-month live online coaching for the IELTS and PTE proficiency tests, which helps their clients prepare effectively and adjust quickly to predominantly English-speaking countries.

Contact details

Phone: +971 58 223 4349

(UAE Head Office)

Email: dubai@aussizzgroup.com

Website: www.aussizzgroup.com

COSMOS

Focus countries

Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the US and the UK

Key programmes

Express Entry – Skilled Immigration / Startup PR Visa / Spouse & Common Law Partner PR Visa, Student Visa (Incl. Dependent Visa) & Visitor’s Visa – Canada //

Skill Select – Skilled Immigration / Partner PR Visa, Student Visa (Incl. Dependent Visa) & Visitor’s Visa – Australia //

EB2, L1 & EC1 Immigration for Green Card – United States of America, Student Visa (Incl. Dependent Visa) & Visitor’s Visa

Skilled Immigration, Student Visa (Incl. Dependent Visa) & Visitor’s Visa – New Zealand

Student Visa (Incl. Dependent Visa) & Visitor’s Visa – United Kingdom

Student Visa (Incl. Dependent Visa) & Visitor’s Visa – Schengen & Nordic Countries

Special packages and offers for 2023 – IELTS / PTE Training & French (TEF) Training / CDR Support for Engineers Applying to Australia, Business Plan Writing

USP

Strategic & Methodical Approach towards Best Immigration Pathways.

10+ Years of Experience, Multinational Presence with Offices in Canada, India, USA & Australia working with a team of expert authorised immigration lawyers from Canada, Australia & New Zealand.

Official Partners of a Prestigious Law Firm based in NYC and the only firm in the entire GCC to provide comprehensive consultation for US Immigration.

Customised Options for HNIs to Migrate Quicker & Hassle-Free

Number of cases handled

12,000+ cases to date

Contact details

cosmosimmigration.com

+971 4 357 7796

HURIYA PRIVATE

Focus countries

Malta, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, and

Commonwealth of Dominica

Special packages

Huriya Private has a limited-time special package, which includes a second passport, business bank account and Dubai Golden Visa.

USP

Government-licensed and recognised

Extensive experience: It’s been providing exclusive advisory services to international clients and private entities since 1996.

High-net-worth clients: It has great experience in advising some of the GCC’s wealthiest individuals and international clients across global markets.

Award-winning firm: Huriya Private’s success story is highlighted by a series of exclusive international and regional awards, and recognitions. This includes its most recent awards:

Best Global Citizenship & Immigration Program Offering - 2022 by WealthBriefing Awards and Best Philanthropy Initiative—MENA by the inaugural WealthBriefing Wealth for Good Awards, 2022.

Number of cases handled

Over 500

Contact details

Huriyaprivate.com; 04 589 6434

IKONNECT

Focus countries

St Lucia, Saint Kitts, Dominica, Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada, Türkiye, Portugal, Vanuatu, North Macedonia

Key programmes

Citizenship by Investment: St Lucia, Saint Kitts, Dominica, Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada, Türkiye, Vanuatu, North Macedonia

Citizenship by Residency - D2 & D7 Visa: Portugal

Packages

Our packages are inclusive of all fees, such as: passport renewal, translation, attestation, HIV test, and police clearance

USP

Most competitive and value-added packages

0% Rejection, 100% Success rate

Don’t pay if you don’t get approval (subject to governmental regulations)

Transparent process & service with step-by–step assistance

Dedicated Processing Manager with 24/7 support

Number of cases handled

700+

Contact details

www.ikonnect.ae +971 55 233 0077

SECOND PASS GLOBAL

Focus countries

Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Turkey, Vanuatu, Malta, Portugal, Spain, Greece, Malta, Latvia, Germany, the UAE, UK and US

Services

With its headquarters located in Downtown, Dubai, under DED Licence#832434 and partner offices spanning over 20 countries, the company offers lucrative investment opportunities across the globe.

Secondpass Global offers over 22 RCBI programmes, including all 5 Caribbean passports; Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, as well as Turkey, Vanuatu & Malta citizenships.

We specialise in the Golden Visa/Residency by Investment options of Portugal, Spain, Greece, Malta, Latvia, Germany, UAE, UK and USA (both EB-5 & E-2).

USP

At Secondpass Global, our goal is to maintain trustworthy and enduring relationships with our clients while keeping costs low and ensuring the privacy and confidentiality of their information.

Over the past 5 years, we have achieved a 100 per cent success rate and have left more than 100 clients satisfied. When you work with us, you become a part of our family.

Contact details

Call: +971 4 407 0500 Whatsapp: +971 50 658 9784

Email: info@secondpassglobal.com Website: www.secondpassglobal.com

VAZIR GROUP

Focus countries

Canada, the UAE, Caribbean island and Malta

Key programmes

UAE Golden visa

Caribbean Citizenship Program

Canada: ICT & OINP

Permanent residency

Packages

OINP new pilot programme with a limit of 100 slots only offered by very few companies including Vazir Group in UAE, offering direct work permits and PR through expanding your business in Canada

USP

We have a robust infrastructure and offices in every country where we offer the programmes such as Canada, Portugal, Malta…

We are the only immigration boutique offering exclusive programmes such as PIP, Tech Program, and OINP that offers a Canadian PR and work permit with 90% plus success rate.

We offer a vast variety of programmes that can cater to anyone looking for a job opportunity or expanding their business and growing it or just wanting to relocate and get a residency or citizenship

We have direct links through the government administrators of the OINP. With the PIP program, we have a 100% success rate in delivering a Canadian PR to the clients and their families sitting in their home country.

Number of cases handled: There are more than hundreds of families we have helped in different categories

Contact details

UAE: Office #2702, The Oberoi Centre, Business Bay P.O Box 115091,

Dubai, UAE. Phone: +971 (4) 243 8581 or +971 58 907 8055

CANADA: Unit 210, 1461 Johnston Road, White Rock, British Columbia, Canada. Phone: +1(877) 651 0288

INDIA: 16 A Palam Marg Vasant Vihar opposite Malai Mandir, New Delhi 110057, Phone: +91 93116 19005 or +91 93112 59987

XIPHIAS

Focus countries

Canada, the UK, the US, and EU countries such as Greece, and Cyprus among other top immigration destinations.

Key programmes

Canada Start-Up Visa, Greece RBI, US EB-5 Visa, UK Global Talent Visa and Global Bussiness Mobility Visa, and Cyprus RBI.

Packages

We offer personalised services depending on our client’s immigration goals such as the Tour Package and Signup Package consisting of resettlement benefits with assistance from the start till your resettlement after immigration.

Why XIPHIAS?

XIPHIAS Immigration is one of the few FIMC and CPD-Certified immigration consultancies. We take pride in providing professional, ethical, and result-oriented service to our valued clients.

Our track record of a 100 per cent success rate is due to our due diligence in choosing profiles along with the backing of a panel of attorneys and a team of experienced consultants.

XIPHIAS Immigration has thousands of clients successfully immigrating through us.

Contact details

Website- www.xiphiasimmigration.ae

Telephone- +971-521 021 001

Y AXIS

Focus countries

Canada, Australia, UK, Germany, Sweden, UAE

Key programmes

Immigration, visas, admission, and career counselling.

Registrations &accreditations

Migration Agents Registration Authority (MARA)

Member of Migration Institutes of Australia (MIA)

Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC)

British Council IELTS Registration and Testing Venue

Largest Immigration Consultant in the world

PTE (Pearson Test of English)

Number of applicants given career counselling

Y-AXIS as a group gives professional advice to nearly 100,000 prospective migrants a year.

Contact details