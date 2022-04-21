Abu Dhabi: The UAE congratulated Rashad Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen, and members of the Council for taking the constitutional oath in the city of Aden.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE's full support for the Presidential Leadership Council to enable it to carry out its tasks, foremost of which are peace, stability and development in brotherly Yemen. Moreover, the UAE wished the Council success in fulfilling its national responsibilities.
Furthermore, the UAE underscored its commitment to standing by the brotherly Yemeni people and supporting their legitimate aspirations for development and prosperity as part of its support for all efforts to achieve the interests of the peoples of the region.