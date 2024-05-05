Cairo: A motorist who took the risk of driving through floods resulting from torrential rains in a Saudi area has lost his life, while a companion remains missing.

A video circulating on social media shows the motorist driving through the floodwater purportedly in Belsamar town in Abha in south-western Saudi Arabia.

However, the powerful torrent swept away the vehicle, resulting in the death of the 25-year-old motorist.

Search teams found the man’s body in the morning, while his companion remains unaccounted for. Another online video shows the vehicle badly damaged after its retrieval.

The General Directorate of Civil Defence has repeatedly advised the public to exercise caution and vigilance, and to avoid flood-hit sites.

The directorate warned against swimming in floodwater, citing the risk involved. The public is also encouraged to closely follow the safety instructions disseminated by the directorate across different media outlets and social media.

This advisory comes after the Saudi National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasted that several areas would be hit by thunderstorms accompanied by active winds stirring dust during the current week.

Medium-to-heavy rains are anticipated in Jizan, Assir, and Al Baha in south-western Saudi Arabia, as well as in Riyadh and the Eastern Province. The NCM warned of some phenomena accompanying rainfall, including overflowing floods, hail showers, high waves, and dust-laden winds.