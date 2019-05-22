Message of the show is resonating strongly with its pan-Arab audience

Damascus: After an eight-year absence, Abu Dhabi-produced Syrian dramas are back on air this Ramadan.

All filmed in Damascus, they are loaded with sublime messages of religious moderation intended for a pan-Arab audience, in addition to being good entertainment.

Three major 30-episode dramas are currently on air, all produced by the UAE in Syria.

The first, “Al Asheq” tells the story of the Abbasid-era Sufi philosopher, Al Hallaj.

The second, “Maqamat Al Asheq,” is the tale of Muhiddine Ibn Arabi, the renowned Sufi mystic who lived in Damascus and is buried at the slopes of Mount Qassioun.

Both philosophers are ex-communicated by Daesh, considered heretics for their moderate views on religion.

'Evils behind the Brotherhood'

All three works are airing exclusively on Abu Dhabi TV and being widely watched by a Syrian audience.

The third work, “Indama Tasheekh Al Zi’ab” (When Wolves Age) is set in 1990 Damascus, telling the story of a Damascus-based preacher from the Muslim Brotherhood, delving into their secret underground and relations with Al Qaeda in Afghanistan.

The work has struck a particularly raw nerve in Damascus, being the first of its kind to make reference to the 1982 confrontation between Syrian authorities and the Brotherhood.

“Just look at the enchanting performance of Salloum Haddad, a Christian, who plays the role of the radical Muslim cleric, Abdul Jalil,” said Mustapha Ajjan, a drama critic based in Damascus.

“By choosing him, Abu Dhabi TV was making multiple statements. First, that it judges actors based on their merit, rather than their religious background. Secondly, it wanted to show the evils behind the Brotherhood—a menace strongly felt throughout the UAE and Syria.”

“Streets are empty when this show is on-air, at 8:00 PM Damascus time. This means that the show has a massive following and that its message resonates strongly with Damascus residents.”

Spiritual Sufi Islam

Both the UAE and Syria see a common enemy in the Muslim Brotherhood, an outlawed organisation in both countries, currently based in Doha and backed by the Qataris and the Turks.

“Preaching moderate Islam is now a must, said celebrated Syrian actor Jalal Chammout, one of the stars of “Al Asheq.”

Speaking to Gulf News, he said: “This is precisely the kind of Islam that has always been adopted by the UAE; the Islam of Al Hallaj and Ibn Arabi. One of the ways to counterbalance radical Islam is through these Ramadan dramas, which all promote a form of spiritual Sufi Islam, for which Abu Dhabi and Damascus are historically known.”

“Abu Dhabi TV sees that Syrian are well-equipped to promote moderate Islam due to their recent suffering from radical Islamists,” said Damascus-based producer Adel Abou Zahri.

“Radical Islam, as preached by the Brotherhood, is currently being combated in the Gulf through a multi-layered process, one of whose tools are television dramas.”

He adds that Abu Dhabi TV has also bought a number of Syrian works this Ramadan, as did the Saudi channel MBC, after focusing in recent years on Gulf and Egyptian soaps.

Ramadan Charity

In addition to producing and airing Syrian works, the UAE launched a charity-oriented initiative this Ramadan, distributing food to people in-need in Damascus.

Trucks distributing foods roamed through Marjeh Square in central Damascus, carrying a sign that read: “Donation from Sheikha Latifa Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wife of the Crown Prince of Al Fujairah.”

Syria and the UAE re-established diplomatic relations last December, with the opening of the UAE Embassy in Damascus.

It had severed relations with Damascus amid its eight-year civil war due to the government’s crackdown on Syrian oppositon.