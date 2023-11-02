Cairo: Saudi police said security patrols had arrested a woman in the capital Riyadh after she had appeared in a video disrupting traffic on a public road and violating public morals.
“Legal procedures were taken against her and she she was referred to public prosecution,” police added in a brief statement.
There was no immediate word when the incident had happened, or about the identity of the offender.
A video circulating on social media shows a woman standing next to a car with an open door and dancing to recorded music.
In a separate incident, Saudi police said earlier this week they had arrested a woman who had appeared in an online video disrupting traffic on a street in Riyadh.
The Saudi Directorate of Public Security said in a post that police patrols in the Riyadh region had arrested the woman over the act.
In the footage, the woman is see shouting as she is strolling amid vehicles on the road while motorists and pedestrians are looking on.
In September, Saudi police said they had arrested two young men for having stopped their car in the middle of a road in Riyadh to take photos. The offenders — a Saudi and a Yemeni resident — were accused of blocking traffic on a public road with their car, putting other lives at risk and violating public morals.
They also documented their unlawful act.
A police video showed the duo while one of them taking photos of the other as traffic on the road came to a standstill.
Their act triggered an outcry on social media with critics calling for stern penalties.
Saudi Arabia has recently toughened penalties for traffic offences to reduce road crashes.