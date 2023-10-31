Dubai: Torrential rains have transformed the arid landscapes of Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia into rushing torrents and reefs.
A captivating video making the rounds on social media platforms captures an extraordinary sight - camels, typically synonymous with desert terrains — trying to navigate the surging waters.
Photographers and onlookers were astounded as camels, known for their desert journeys, found themselves navigating the surging waters.
It remains unclear whether the camels were rescued or managed to find their way out of the water on their own.
The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in Saudi Arabia reported that the Tabuk region had witnessed an unprecedented rainfall since last Sunday.
Tabuk Airport recorded an impressive 26.6mm of rainfall, while Taima saw 15.0mm.
Rahib in Tabuk received 14.4mm, and Al Assafiya reported 9.2mm. Nearby, Alqan field recorded 7.0mm.
In response to the unusual weather conditions, the General Directorate of Civil Defence issued a warning, urging residents to exercise caution and seek refuge in safe locations.
They also advised people to steer clear of areas prone to torrents, water marshes, and valleys due to the associated risks.
The public was urged to stay informed about weather updates and adhere to safety instructions provided through various media outlets and social networking platforms.
The forecast indicated a continued likelihood of thunderstorms in many regions of the Kingdom throughout the week.