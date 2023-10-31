Cairo: Saudi police said they had arrested six women who had appeared in a video engaged in a fistfight in a public place.
The arrests were made in the city of H’ail in north-western Saudi Arabia.
“Legal procedures have been taken with them,” police added without giving further details.
A video recently went viral on social media showing several women involved in a brawl at a coffee shop. The females are seen in the footage exchanging fists and kicks as workers watch in astonishment.
The violence, the cause of which is not clear yet, erupted inside a Starbucks café in Ha’il, according to social media reports.
Saudi authorities have recently made arrests in connection to different violence cases and law-breaking incidents.
Earlier this month, Saudi police said they had arrested 10 Yemeni expatriates involved in a mass brawl that had left two persons injured in the capital Riyadh.
Knives had been wielded in the quarrel due to an unspecified dispute among them, police added in a statement.
The Riyadh police also said they had arrested an unspecified number of people suspected of involvement in a car hit-and-shooting incident in Al Kharj governorate south east of the Saudi capital. The violence, due to an unspecified row, left two dead and two others wounded.
Also in October, police announced killing one man and injuring another in Riyadh after they had robbed SR1 million from a vehicle for money transfer.