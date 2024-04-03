Cairo: A Saudi man has not ended his fast during Ramadan with his family for more than three decades, instead hosting a mass iftar banquet outdoors for passers-by.

The benefactor, named Abdulaziz Al Kulaib, told Saudi TV Al Ekhbariya that he has been used to hosting the annual banquet in the Jubail city in the Eastern Province for about 38 years.

“Since the Hijiri year 1407, I haven’t had my iftar with my children,” he said, expressing thanks to all people helping him do the benevolent act.

His children, meanwhile, said they have been happily assisting their father for years in preparing the banquet near the Jubail Corniche.

In Ramadan, Muslims abstain daily from eating and drinking from dawn until sunset when they have their iftar meal, usually starting with nourishing palm dates.

Many Saudis are keen to give away prepared iftar meals or hosting mass banquets for people during the lunar month of Ramadan, which is expected this year to end on April 9.

Saudi media has recently reported about several such benefactors. One of them is Ebrahim Al Turki, a Saudi man who has been accustomed to hosting mass iftar in his house in Unaizah city in the central Province of Al Qasim in Ramadan for 18 years.

He told Al Arabiya TV that all food items served at the banquet are supervised by health specialists.