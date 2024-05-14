The viral footage depicts a young man playing what he presumably thought was a harmless prank on his colleague. However, the prank took a dangerous turn when the individual hit his friend with his car, causing him to fall to the ground and sustain serious injuries.

The victim was subsequently rushed to the hospital.

The incident, believed to have taken place in Najran, garnered condemnation from online users, who expressed their dismay at such reckless behaviour and emphasized the importance of respecting the sanctity of human life.

Responding to the public outcry, authorities in the Najran region took decisive action by apprehending the individual responsible for the distressing act.