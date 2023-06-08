Cairo: As the Hajj pilgrimage season is just round the corner, the holy sites in Saudi Arabia are beeing readied to receive pilgrims from across the globe.
New camps have been prepared and fitted with all necessary amenities to ensure comfort for pilgrims. Top-notch camps have been pitched with anti-fire and light-proof features. Fitted with high-quality safety devices, each tent has its cooling system and auxiliary services.
The mayoralty of Mecca, known as the Holy Capital, has set up 28 service centres in the holy sites and provided them with all equipment and manpower to serve pilgrims.
Healthcare and food services are also provided for pilgrims whose numbers are set to return to their pre-epidemic levels this season.
Saudi authorities have, moreover, maintained a long network of roads used by pilgrims as part of Hajj preparations.
Companies in charge of pilgrims have, meanwhile, finalised equipping their field service centres in the holy places in and in the vicinity of Mecca, home to Islam’s most sacred site.
Hajj, due for late June this year, is one of Islam’s five obligatory duties. Saudi Arabia has said there will be no limits on the numbers of pilgrims from around the world for the upcoming Hajj season, reversing earlier restrictions prompted by the global pandemic.
In the past two years, Saudi Arabia downsized the number of Muslims allowed to perform the Hajj rites to prevent spread of COVID-19. Around 2.5 million Muslims used to attend Hajj annually in the pre-pandemic times.