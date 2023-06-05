Dubai: The Holy Capital Secretariat announced that it has finalised preparations for the establishment of five parking lots at the entrances of Mecca.
These preparations made by the Operation and Maintenance Agency, come ahead of the forthcoming Hajj season of 1444, aiming to accommodate vehicles as part of a strategic plan to limit automobile entry into Mecca and the holy sites.
Covering a cumulative area of 1.88 million square meters, the parking lots are strategically located at Mecca’s entrances to mitigate congestion within the holy city.
With the capacity to house 50,000 vehicles, the new parking lots are a significant addition to the logistical framework of the holy capital. The secretariat expressed hope that these efforts would result in a smooth, orderly, and spiritual Hajj experience for all pilgrims in the upcoming season.
These locations have been chosen with the primary objective of easing the burden during the Hajj season and improving the overall experience for the incoming pilgrims.
The secretariat highlighted the significance of these spaces, stating that its team of technical experts has been tirelessly working to ensure these sites are prepared to the highest standard, thereby offering the best services to the pilgrims and facilitating the secure and serene performance of religious rituals.
Along with the parking lots, various associated facilities are being developed, including complexes for government departments, waiting halls for pilgrims and restrooms. The secretariat has equipped government agency headquarters for the Hajj season and carried out extensive infrastructure works, such as asphalt paving, site planning, numbering, lighting, and afforestation.