Cairo: Three Saudi planes, planned to be used as entertainment facilities at a flagship festival in Riyadh, arrived at their final destination after a 11-day land journey.

The aircraft, weighing in total about 60 tons, reached the Boulevard Runway zone, part of the famed Saudi entertainment Riyadh Season, after the journey that were originally expected to take two to three weeks.

The B777-200ERs, which went out of service more than five years ago, will serve at the Boulevard Runway at the Riyadh Season that is due to kick off next month. They will be converted into restaurants and other entertainment facilities.

Since they set off for the challenging trip of more than 1,000 kilometres from the port city of Jeddah, their trip has generated immense attention and a surge of patriotism among Saudis.

Villagers living near roads showered the transportation crew with welcome and hospitality that were captured in trending videos and photos.

Head of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al Alsheikh, announced a competition for picking the best photos and videos about the aircraft tour. Prizes were luxury cars.

The fifth edition of the Riyadh Season is scheduled to start on October 12 with 14 zones, 11 world championships and 10 exhibitions.

The event will include the opening of the Boulevard Runway, a new zone set up in partnership with Saudi Airlines, where the decommissioned aircraft are used as entertainment and eatery facilities. The zone capacity reaches 9,000 people.

The venue will begin receiving visitors on October 28, promising them a unique experience that will enable them to explore the three aircraft, with a real flight runway, to enjoy entertainment, shopping, and dining.

Saudi Arabia is seeking to diversify its oil-reliant economy and attract more visitors.