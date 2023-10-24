Cairo: An apparently Saudi man has claimed to have married 42 times. The man, whose age was not given, appeared in a social medial video and declined to disclose to his interlocutor the wife whom he loved her the most.

“I married 42 women. All the tribes from whom I wed are good,” he said. “On the screen, I couldn’t tell you,” he added, ducking a question from the video host to speak about the woman he had been in much love. Nor did he give a reason for his multiple marriages.

His claim to have married all this large number of women has earned him online censure.

“People’s daughters are not a game for you to marry and divorce every day!” said a critical post.

In Islam, which permits marrying up to four wives at one time, if a man cannot deal justly with all his wives, then he must marry one only.

Last year, another Saudi man revealed on a TV show to have married 53 times, saying his aim was stability and peace of mind, not personal pleasure.

Nicknamed the “polygamist of the century”, the 63-year-old man told Saudi-owned television MBC that he is at present married to one woman and does not plan to remarry.

“When I married for the first time, I did not plan to marry more than one woman because I was feeling comfortable and got children,” he recalled. “But after a while, problems happened and I decided to marry again when I was 23 years old and I informed my wife of my decision,” the man known as Abu Abdullah or father of Abdullah added.

He said a problem later erupted between his first and second wives, prompting him to remarry for the third and fourth times. Abu Abdullah said he afterwards divorced the first, second and third wives.