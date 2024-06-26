GAZA STRIP: The outgoing United Nations humanitarian chief warned Wednesday that a spread of the Israel-Hamas war to Lebanon would be “potentially apocalyptic”, as fighting raged on in the southern Gaza Strip.

Martin Griffiths described Lebanon as “the flashpoint beyond all flashpoints”, especially its southern border with Israel which has seen daily cross-border violence since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

“It’s beyond planning. It’s potentially apocalyptic,” warned Griffiths whose term as UN humanitarian coordinator ends this week.

A war involving Lebanon “will draw in Syria... it will draw in others”, he told reporters in Geneva. “It’s very alarming.”

Griffiths spoke as witnesses reported intense fighting between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah, amid growing fears of a wider regional war.

With the conflict nearing its 10th month, Israel’s top ally, the United States, warned of the risk of a major conflict with Hezbollah following an escalation in threats after months of cross-border fire.

However, Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip appeared to ease days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war’s “intense phase” was nearing its end, and as his defence minister was in Washington.

“Another war between Israel and Hezbollah could easily become a regional war, with terrible consequences for the Middle East,” US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told his visiting Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant.

“Diplomacy is by far the best way to prevent more escalation,” Austin said.

Gallant, for his part, said: “We only fight those who seek to harm us.”

Firefighters deploy to extinguish a blaze after a drone fired from southern Lebanon landed near Kfar Dishon in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel on June 25, 2024, amid ongoing cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters. Image Credit: AFP

Erdogan's accusation

Top Israeli officials, including Netanyahu, have indicated openness to a diplomatic resolution of the border tensions, though Gallant said Israel should be ready for “every possible scenario”.

Israel’s military said last week plans for an offensive in Lebanon were “approved and validated”, prompting fresh threats from Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday accused Western powers of backing Israel as it sets “its sights on Lebanon”, seeking “to spread the war to the region”.

In Rafah, on Gaza’s border with Egypt, witnesses reported clashes during the night, and Israel’s military said warplanes struck a rocket launch site.

Mohammad al-Mughayyir, a civil defence official in Hamas-run Gaza, told AFP rescuers had recovered the bodies of “15 martyrs from various areas in Rafah city in the past few hours”.

Aid group ‘outraged’

The civil defence agency and medics said at least four people, including three children, were killed in a strike early Wednesday targeting a house in Beit Lahia, in the north.

Aside from that strike, agency spokesman Mahmud Basal told AFP, “there have been almost no attacks” and “the rest of the areas in the Gaza Strip are calm compared to yesterday”.

An air raid on Tuesday killed Fadi Al Wadiya, an employee of medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) who the Israeli military said was a “significant operative” for Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian militant group which has fought alongside Hamas.

MSF posted on X that it was “outraged” by Wadiya’s killing in Gaza City.

“The attack killed Fadi, along with five other people including three children, while he was cycling to work near the MSF clinic where he was providing care,” MSF said.

Israel’s military said the slain man had “developed and advanced the terrorist organisation’s rocket array”.

UN and humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned that aid workers are not safe in Gaza, impeding their desperately needed efforts delivering aid for Gaza’s 2.4 million people.

‘Rolling operations’

The bloodiest ever Gaza war started with Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

The militants also seized about 250 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza although the army says 42 are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 37,718 people, also mostly civilians, Gaza’s health ministry said.

The deaths include 10 members of Qatar-based Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh’s family, including his sister, who Palestinian officials said were killed on Tuesday.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini warned of the war’s dire impact on children.

“We have every day 10 children who are losing one leg or two legs on average,” Lazzarini told reporters.

“Ten per day, that means around 2,000 children after the more than 260 days of this brutal war.”

Meanwhile the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification partnership said its March warning of imminent famine in north Gaza had not materialised, but around 495,000 people still face “catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity”.

Netanyahu on Sunday said “the war in its intense phase is about to end in Rafah”, which the Israeli military sees as Hamas’s last stronghold, with some troops to be redeployed to the northern border with Lebanon.