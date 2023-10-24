Cairo: A collision involving two cars in south-western Saudi Arabia has left three citizens dead and three others injured, medics said.
The dead were employees of the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs where they worked as muezzins or the persons who recite the call to Islamic prayer.
Investigations are underway to determine the specific cause of the accident that occurred on Sunday on a road in the city of Al Baha.
Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Abdul Atif Al Al Sheikh mourned the dead on the X platform. The official offered condolences to their families on behalf of other employees at the ministry.
A spokesman for the Red Crescent in Al Baha said two of the people injured in the accident were in serious condition while the third sustained medium injures.
In recent months, Saudi media reported several deadly accidents.
Earlier this month, a female schoolteacher was killed and five others injured in a road crash while they were on their way to their school in the city of Yanbu in western Saudi Arabia.
Last month, a bus flipped over, leaving four people dead and seven others wounded in the coastal governorate of Al Wajh in north-western Saudi Arabia.
In May, a bus, carrying university students, collided with a car in the central city of Buraidah, leaving one female student dead and 24 others injured.
In March, 21 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 others injured when their bus turned over in the south-western Asir region.
In recent years, Saudi authorities have toughened penalties against traffic offences to reduce road crashes. Traffic fatalities in the kingdom have dropped by around 35 per cent in five years from 2016.