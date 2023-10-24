Dubai: As part of its ambitious Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has set forth plans to attract over 30 million Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and more than 100 million tourists every year.
Saleh Al Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics, made this announcement during a dialogue session at the Saudi-European Investment Forum.
Al Jasser highlighted the Kingdom’s dedication to bolstering its tourism and pilgrimage sectors by committing to an investment of SR1.6 trillion over the next decade.
These investments will be realised in collaboration with the private sector and various partner nations.
He emphasised the Kingdom’s aim to ensuring superior quality of life, offering streamlined services for individuals, and moving away from any outdated models.
“The scope of Saudi ambitions is profoundly high, and we’re poised with advanced capabilities and a competitive national workforce,” Al Jasser said.
He also noted the establishment of two crucial aviation centres to support the needs of the citizens and emphasised Saudi Arabia’s efforts in establishing connections to 250 global tourist destinations.
The Saudi-European Investment Forum, held in Riyadh, highlighted the growing rapport between Saudi Arabia and the European Union. The gathering acted as a nexus for delving into collaborative investment ventures across diverse sectors, notably transport and logistics.
The forum aimed to foster mutual investments, amplify economic ties, promoting knowledge exchange, and achieve deeper economic integration between the two regions.