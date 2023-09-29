Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al Khateeb, has announced the forthcoming opening of the Riyadh School of Tourism and Hospitality, a landmark initiative aimed at providing premier training in the fields of tourism and travel.
Scheduled for completion by 2027, the school will be situated in Qiddiya, spanning an expansive area of five million square meters. With construction costs estimated to exceed $1 billion, the massive campus promises to be a global hub for tourism and hospitality education, open to individuals worldwide seeking top-notch training in these dynamic sectors.
On World Tourism Day in Riyadh, Al Khateeb spoke highly of the project, referring to the school as a “gift from Saudi Arabia to the world” due to its accessibility and commitment to offering unparalleled training in tourism and hospitality.
The Riyadh School of Tourism and Hospitality will be part of the Qiddiya project, a grand initiative inaugurated by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman on April 7, 2017. Qiddiya is envisioned as the world’s largest cultural, sports, and entertainment city, further emphasising the significance of this ambitious educational project within its confines.
In preparation for the school’s opening, contracts for various infrastructure projects have been signed between the Saudi Real Estate Company (SRECO), its subsidiary the Saudi Real Estate Infrastructure Company Binyah, the Infraroad Trading and Contracting Company, and the Qiddiya Investment Company.
Such projects include the development of major infrastructure networks, bridges, roads, utility networks, pedestrian bridges, rainwater drainage canals, a wastewater treatment plant, irrigation and drinking water storage tanks, a pumping station, and a solid waste transfer centre, laying the foundation for the impressive School of Tourism and Hospitality in the years to come.