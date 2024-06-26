Dubai: Effective January 1, it will be mandatory for employers with four or more domestic workers to transfer salaries to their digital wallets, Saudi Arabia’s Musaned domestic workers services platform has announced.

This new requirement aims to streamline and secure salary payments for domestic workers.

Under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), the Musaned platform has also recently mandated that employers of new domestic workers arriving in Saudi Arabia for the first time must deposit salaries into their digital wallets starting July 1, 2024.

Employers can access the Domestic Workers’ Salaries icon within the approved digital wallets to make these deposits.

This service allows for the transfer of advance salaries, partial salary payments, and any necessary salary adjustments directly to the workers’ digital wallets.

The advantages of using electronic channels for wage transfers include reducing cash transactions, improving the work environment for domestic workers, and facilitating quick, easy and reliable salary payments.

The platform emphasised that the wage must be the amount agreed upon in the labour contract and should be paid at the end of each Hijri month unless a different arrangement is agreed upon in writing by both parties.

This must comply with the regulations and instructions regarding wage protection.