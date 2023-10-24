Cairo: Portgueses football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for the Saudi club Al Nassr, greeted Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman at a global sport conference in Riyadh where the Saudi royal announced the launch of a unique esports world tournament. The Esports World Cup will be an annual event, making its debut in the summer of 2024 in Saudi Arabia.
“An honour to meet again with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman and great to be part of this panel today discussing the future of esports and the launch of the first ever esports world cup that will be held in Saudi Arabia next year,” Ronaldo said in an X post.
Prince Mohammad said the Esports World Cup is a step to make Saudi Arabia the premier global hub for electronic games.
The move comes as the kingdom is vigorously seeking to diversify its oil-dependent economy and nurture its entertainment industry and sports scene under an ambitious development scheme known as Saudi Vision 2030.
The Saudi football has recently riveted global attention after several clubs in the kingdom signed big-name foreign footballers including Ronaldo and Brazilian star Neymar.
Last January, Ronaldo joined the Riyadh-based Al Nassr under a two-and-half-year hefty deal that made global headlines.
A museum tracing Ronaldo’s illustrious career and feats is set to be unveiled later this month in Riyadh at a flagship entertainment festival.
Ronaldo is expected to inaugurate the mobile museum set up in a gesture of appreciation to his career, showcasing all the prizes bagged by the 38-year-old superstar.