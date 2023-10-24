Dubai: Visit visa holders in Saudi Arabia can now renew their permit validity electronically seven days before its expiration, eliminating the need for a physical visit to Jawazat offices.
The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has issued a directive to all holders of various visit visas within the Kingdom, urging them to adhere to visa regulations.
The directorate stated that the single-entry visit visa could be renewed a week prior to its expiry through the Ministry of Interior’s electronic platform, Absher.
This renewal service is accessible via both Absher Afrad (for individuals) and Absher Aamal (for businesses), as well as the Muqeem electronic portal.
For the visa extension, applicants should log into their Absher account, make the necessary payment for the service fee, and ensure they have valid medical insurance in place. It’s imperative to note that while the extension process is made simpler, it is still bound by specific terms and conditions. The cumulative extension period for the visit visa is capped at 180 days.
If visa holders encounter any challenges while accessing this electronic service, they can raise a request directly with the Jawazat through the communication service available on the Absher platform. A dedicated team at the directorate will review the matter and promptly notify the requester of the status via a text message, as per the official statement from the directorate.