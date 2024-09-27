Cairo: Saudi Arabia's biggest book fair has got underway in Riyadh with the participation of more than 2,000 publishing houses from 30 countries.

Qatar is the guest honour of the latest edition of the Riyadh International Book Fair, which runs through October 5.

Organised by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission at the Riyadh-based King Saud University, this year's edition is spread across 800 pavilions. Several Saudi, Arab and foreign institutions are also participating in the event held under the theme "Riyadh Reads".

The Qatari pavilion features a collection of rare manuscripts, and books published by the Qatari Ministry of Culture with participation of prominent Qatari intellectuals.

A book buff checks books at the fair after its opening Thursday. Image Credit: SPA

"This year’s edition is witnessing multiple developments," the Commission's CEO Mohammed Hassan Elwan said. They include innovating a business zone engaging literary agencies that run authors' deals and contracts.

In addition, the "Riyadh Reads in French", an initiative launched in the 2023 edition of the fair and generated favourable responses, continues this year, bringing together a number of French publishers.

Moreover, the fair includes a multitude of seminars, panel sessions, poetic recital, stage performances and workshops.

The Riyadh Book Fair is considered one of the Arab world’s most prominent cultural events due to its large number of visitors, diversity of its cultural programme and large participation of regional and foreign publishing houses.

It hosts a galaxy of leading literary figures from around the world, a special corner to display Saudi authors' works, and book - signing platforms. A variety of cultural and entertainment activities are, furthermore, designated for children.