Cairo: Saudi Arabia has outlined “easy” steps for Muslim worshippers wishing to get a mandatory official permit to visit and pray in Al Rawda Al Sharifa where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is located at Islam’s second holiest site in Medina
The kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah explained that obtaining the permit requires uploading the Nusuk app, creating an account, registering “enter”, choosing the “pray at Al Rawda Al Sharifa” icon and specifying “individuals”.
The beneficiary then has to specify the date and time of the visit, read related information and approve it, press the “continue” icon and get the permit, the ministry added.
Saudi authorities have repeatedly stressed that visitors have to make prior reservations before arriving at the revered site, and to show up according to the fixed appointment.
After undertaking rites of Umrah or minor pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site in Mecca, many pilgrims would flock to the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina to pray and visit Al Rawdah Al Sharifa.
Saudi Arabia expects around 10 million Muslims from abroad to make Umrah pilgrimage during the current season.
The Umrah season began more than two months ago after the end of annual Islamic Hajj pilgrimage that around 1.8 million Muslims attended for the first time in three years after pandemic-related restrictions were lifted.
Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford Hajj, go to Saudi Arabia to undertake Umrah.
Last April, Saudi authorities unveiled a gilded brass barrier surrounding the Sacred Chamber at the Prophet’s Mosque. The new barrier replaced a wooden barrier to preserve the visual identity and architectural pattern of the Mosque, officials said at the time.
The barrier has posts fixed to the bottom base by internal props, guaranteeing its immovability under pressure of human density and easy maintenance.