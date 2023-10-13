Cairo: Muslim diabetics, planning to make the Umrah or lesser pilgrimage in Mecca in Saudi Arabia, are recommended to follow a set of advice.

A Saudi state agency in charge of Islam’s two holiest sites has advised the faithful to start the Umrah rituals at the Grand Mosque in Mecca after taking their medication and enough food intake.

The Umrah pilgrims are advised to temporarily stop undertaking the rituals once they feel a drop in blood sugar levels.

They have also to protect their feet while walking against any potential harm.

“Take a group of your medicines with you while you are present at the Grand Mosque,” the General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques said, addressing the diabetic pilgrim.

Other recommendations include drinking enough water.

They are also advised in general to use electric shavers instead of razor blades as well as wearing comfortable socks and seek medical assistance at health centres if necessary.

The guidelines were highlighted as the Umrah season picks momentum in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia expects around 10 million Muslims from abroad to perform Umrah during the current season that got underway almost three months ago.

The season began after the end of annual Islamic Hajj pilgrimage that around 1.8 million Muslims attended for the first time in three years after pandemic-related restrictions were lifted.

Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford Hajj, go to Saudi Arabia to undertake Umrah.

In recent months, Saudi Arabia has unveiled a host of facilities for overseas Muslims to come to the country to perform Umrah.

Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as the personal, visit and tourist visas are allowed to undertake Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) is located at the Prophet’s Mosque after booking an e-appointment.

Saudi authorities have extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 and allowed holders to enter the kingdom via all land, air and sea outlets and leave from any airport. Women pilgrims are no longer required to be escorted by male guardians.