Contact lost

A source close to Lebanon's Hezbollah group said Saturday contact had been lost since last evening with chief Hassan Nasrallah, after Israel said it had "eliminated" him in a strike on the group's southern Beirut bastion.

"Contact with Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has been lost since Friday evening," said the source, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. He did not confirm whether Nasrallah had been killed.

Strikes continue

The Israeli military said it struck dozens of Hezbollah targets on Saturday in eastern and southern Lebanon, as the Lebanese armed group fired rockets into northern Israel.

Saturday morning's wave of Israeli strikes followed intense overnight bombardment targeting Hezbollah's southern Beirut stronghold, the site of a massive Israeli attack on Friday that flattened several residential buildings.

"The IAF (air force) conducted extensive strikes on dozens of terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in the area of Beqaa (east) and in different areas of southern Lebanon," the military said in a statement.