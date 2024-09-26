Muscat: Oman has released revised guidelines on the cancellation or suspension of classes in schools in the event of rain across Omani governorates both within the public and private educational institutions.

The move aims to promote the “safety and protection of learners and personnel from unnecessary physical dangers” that they may be exposed to during heavy rains. It is also meant to minimise the health and safety risks amid severe weather conditions.

In the newly-issued guidelines issued by the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, a protocol has been established to guide decisions on whether to suspend classes. The National Emergency Management Committee will be responsible for making and announcing these decisions.

The committee will oversee initial recovery efforts in coordination with military, security and civil agencies.

According to the statement, heavy rains, characterised by active winds leading to flooding in the wadis, will result in suspension of classes or transition to distance learning if rainfall exceeds 60mm in Muscat and Dhofar, 100mm in Al Wusta and Musandam, and 80mm in other governorates.

For moderate rains – measuring less than 35mm in Muscat and Dhofar, less than 50mm in Musandam and Al Wusta, and less than 80mm in the remaining governorates – classes will proceed as normal. However, when rainfall reaches 35mm in Muscat and Dhofar, 50mm in Al Wusta and Musandam, and 80mm in other areas, decisions may vary between continuing classes, suspending these or moving to distance learning mode.

In flooded areas, schools and online classes at all levels are “automatically cancelled”, according to the statement.

The ministry affirmed that continuation of classes as usual during moderate rains is the responsibility of government units affiliated to it.

Civil Aviation Authority has announced that heavy rains are expected in several parts of Oman beginning Sunday. The Directorate General of Meteorology has forecast inclement weather conditions from September 29 to October 1. Weather maps indicate the possibility of cloud formation and rain of varying intensity over the Hajar Mountains and coastal and mountainous areas of Dhofar.

There is a high risk of flash floods in the affected areas due to heavy rainfall.

The National Centre of Early Warning from Multi Hazards is monitoring the situation closely and urges people to follow weather updates.

In April, 19 people lost their lives, including 10 children from one school, with over 1,300 others rescued during torrential rains that lashed the northern provinces of Oman.