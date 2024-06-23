Dubai: A popular Indian restaurant operating clandestinely inside a residential apartment in Salmiya, Kuwait, has been shut down, and its workers deported, following a promotional video that inadvertently revealed its location.

The incident unfolded when the restaurant owners hired an Indian TikTok celebrity to film and promote their establishment, targeting the Indian community in the area. The advertisement, intended to attract customers, inadvertently drew the attention of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Commerce.

The promotional video quickly went viral on social media, with many Kuwaiti bloggers sharing it and making humorous comments about the owners’ mistake in revealing the restaurant’s secret location.

This widespread attention prompted the Ministry of Commerce to take swift action, conducting a raid on the restaurant. During the inspection, authorities discovered several violations: The restaurant was using government-subsidised materials, not complying with safety regulations and there was a pervasive smell of gas in the apartment.

As a result, the ministry ordered the closure of the restaurant and referred its workers to the Salmiya police station, from where they were deported for violating local laws.

Local media reports criticised the restaurant, noting its resemblance to other such cafes and highlighting Indian eateries often showcased on social media for their lack of hygiene and unconventional food preparation methods. This incident occurs amidst heightened surveillance measures in Kuwait, particularly in buildings housing workers, following a tragic fire that claimed the lives of 49 workers, mostly Indians.