Cairo: Kuwait has imposed a noon ban on the outdoor work of motorbikes in delivery services as the country is experiencing searing summer heat.

The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry has said the ban is in force daily from 11am to 4pm until the end of August, Al Qabas newspaper reported.

Failing to comply with the ban will be considered a violation of the official permit for the service.

On June 1, Kuwait started enforcing a summer ban on outdoor work at noon. The ban takes effect from 11am to 4pm running until August 31, Kuwait’s Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) said.

PAM teams are following up the strict implementation of the three-month ban. They will conduct surprise inspection visits to workplaces to detect potential infringements and take legal measures against the violators, the authority’s acting head Marzouq Al Otaibi has said.

The measures usually start with a notification issued for the violator to stop the infringement and comply with a one-day grace period. If the violation is repeated, the employer’s record is closed and a fine of KD100 per worker is levied.

Kuwait’s overall population is estimated at 4.8 million including around 3.3 million foreigners.