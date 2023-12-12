Cairo: A premium number of a mobile phone number has recently fetched a whopping SR30 million at an auction held by a telecommunications service provider in Saudi Arabia, according to social media reports.
The number 0500005386 sold for SRSR30 million at the auction of STC, also known as the Saudi Telecom Company, the reports said.
The sale has triggered an online controversy. Features of the number are not clear yet.
“Although other numbers are more distinguished, they sold for SR30,000 and 40,000,” said Saudi activist Iyad Al Hamud on X. “What is exactly distinguished about this number to be sold for 30 million?” he wondered.
In response, another commentator suggested that the last four digits in the number in question, have positive implications for spiritualist and energy experts including good luck, or peace of mind.
A third commentator guessed the controversial number may allow the use of multiple SIM cards. “With 30 million, one can set up his own telecom company!” remarked another commentator sarcastically.
There was no immediate comment from STC.
In recent years, the telecom market has grown in Saudi Arabia.
The number of mobile phone subscribers are expected to reach 47.2 million by 2026 against 45.4 million in 2021, according to media reports.
In May, Governor of the Saudi Communications, Space and Technology Commission Mohammed Altamimi put the size of the information and communication technology sector in the kingdom at SR154 billion, accounting for 4.1 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product.