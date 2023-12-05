Dubai: The Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Mini auction for the 2024 season will be held in Dubai on December 19, sources told Gulf News. The UAE have hosted the IPL on a few occasions and South Africa once, but this is the first time the auction will be held outside India.
As many as 1,166 players have registered for the auction for the 77 slots of which 30 are to be filled by overseas players. Some of the prominent international names in the fray are Travis head, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith and Josh Hazlewood. With several top names being replaced, this auction will be key for most of the franchises.
Big purse spendings
Young New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who caught the eye during the 2023 50-over World Cup in India, will be another player who is expected to trigger a bidding war.
The Chennai Super Kings have a big purse to replace England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who withdrew to manage his workload after undergoing a knee surgery, while Royal Challengers Bangalore have let go Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood. Mumbai Indians have also released the England pacer Jorfa Archer, while Delhi Capitals have not retained South African pacer Anrich Nortje.
Dhoni's inclusion
On a pleasing note for the Chennai and the Mumbai fans, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has retained his place in the Chennai squad, however, the Captain Cool is yet to officially confirm his availability for the 2024 season. There were talks that the 2023 IPL would be Dhoni’s last as a player for the Yellove franchise, but after winning the fifth title, the 42-year-old announced that the love shown by the fans had forced him to rethink his decision and set December as the deadline for his announcement.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has led Gujarat Titans to the title in their debut season in 2022 and into the final in 2023 where they lost to Chennai Super Kings, has returned home to the Paltans outfit, making them a stronger force for a sixth IPL crown.