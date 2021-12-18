Dubai: Famous Saudi YouTuber and Snapchat star Mohammed Al Shammari and his son and daughter died in a horrific car crash on Thursday evening, local media reported.
Al Shammari was traveling to Riyadh with his family and shared his last video in which he asked his followers to wish him a safe trip to the capital.
Al Shammari’s five-year-old daughter, Hala, and his son seven-month-old son, Yousef, also died in the accident.
Condolences poured in on social media platforms, particularly from followers who shared the video of the accident and Al Shammari’s last video.
Social media users paid tribute to Al Shammari and expressed sadness at the death of Al Shammari and his two children.
The funeral of the beloved YouTuber and his children was attended by a large number of people on Friday.
Twitter users shared the first moments of the video of the accident that killed Mohammed Al Shammri, two children and the last videos of Al Shammari, which he shared on his Snapchat account during his trip to Riyadh.