Dubai: Bosnia and Herzegovina has announced visa-free entry for Saudi citizens during the 2023 tourism season. The exemption, which will last for three months, allows Saudi nationals to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina without requiring an entry visa.
The announcement was made by the Foreign Ministry of Bosnia and Herzegovina, stating the easing of visa restrictions aligns with the country’s interests to improve economic cooperation and bolster its tourism capabilities.
Meanwhile, the embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Riyadh clarified that during this visa-free period, Saudi visitors are permitted a residency period of up to 30 days.
For tourists, upon arrival at the border port’s customs area, it will be necessary to present evidence of a paid tourism programme package. Additionally, proof of travel health insurance and transportation arrangements for returning to Saudi Arabia will be required.
For those Saudis visiting Bosnia and Herzegovina for commercial reasons or on a short trip, an invitation letter approved by the Foreigners Affairs Department of Bosnia and Herzegovina will need to be presented at the border port’s customs area.