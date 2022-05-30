Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s 'most beautiful pigeon' has sold for SR55,000, local media reported.
The Saudi Jacobin Pigeon Club organised a competition to choose Miss Pigeon in the annual exhibition of ornamental birds in the Kingdom, bringing together a large number of bird lovers from the Arab Gulf, Europe, Africa and America.
Australian Peter Smith, who has participated in several such exhibitions in America, Europe and the Arabian Gulf, was teh judge at the event.
The winning bird was selected based on colour and age. Saudi Arabia’s Miss Pigeon’s price increased tenfold after it won the completion and it was sold for SR55,000.
Saudi Arabia is known for hosting beauty contests for animals. Besides camels, it has hosted beauty contests for horses, chickens and sheep. But in 2016, two men were arrested for trying to organise a dog show. They had advertised “the most beautiful dog” contest on social media, promising big prizes for the top three winners. They had planned to hold the contest in the port city of Jeddah, to coincide with the annual Islamic holiday of Eid.