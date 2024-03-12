Image Credit: Source: General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques

Cairo: Saudi authorities have called on worshippers heading to Islam’s two most sacred mosques to wear facemasks for their well-being as the season Umrah or minor pilgrimage reaches its peak during the current month of Ramadan.

The kingdom’s Public Security Directorate said in an X post that wearing the mask at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina and their courtyards provides protection from infectious diseases for the wearer and others.

In Ramadan, Muslim worshippers from inside and outside Saudi Arabia usually flock to the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest place, to undertake Umrah and offer prayers.

To cope with the expected influx, Saudi authorities have unveiled a series of measures to help worshippers perform rites smoothly and comfortably.

The courtyard of the mosque, housing the Holy Kaaba, and the ground floor are designated for Umrah pilgrims during Ramadan.

Likewise, authorities have allocated certain gates of the sprawling mosques for pilgrims’ entry and exit to stave off overcrowding.

Congestion

In addition, buses ferrying worshippers are denied access into the precincts of the mosque.

Instead, they stop at designated parking areas to facilitate traffic and head off congestion.

After performing Umrah, many pilgrims would head to Medina to offer prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second holiest place, and visit other Islamic landmarks in the city.

Saudi Authorities in charge of the Prophet’s Mosque have said they are well-prepared for serving large numbers of worshippers in Ramadan.

More than 8.5 million Iftar (fast-breaking) meals are estimated to be distributed to worshippers to end their dawn-to-dust fasting during Ramadan.