Dubai: The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Saudi Arabia has set specific gates for the entry and exit of Umrah pilgrims at the Grand Mosque in Mecca during the Ramadan season.
The decision coincides with the commencement of the holy month, which traditionally witnesses a surge in Umrah pilgrimages.
Umrah pilgrims will have access to the Grand Mosque through designated entry gates including King Abdul Aziz Gate, King Fahd Gate, Umrah Gate, and Al-Salam Gate, as well as specific doors on the ground floor.
Additionally, various exits have been designated to facilitate smooth movement within the mosque premises, including side crossings, stairways, and specific doors, with provisions made for emergency situations.
These arrangements extend to various levels of the mosque, including the ground, first, second floors and the roof, ensuring accessibility for individuals with special needs.
The allocation of gates and exits aims to streamline the flow of pilgrims and enhance their overall experience during this sacred time. It made in close coordination with various government agencies operating within the Grand Mosque.
With millions of pilgrims expected to converge from both within the Kingdom and around the world, the Saudi authorities have undertaken comprehensive preparations to ensure the comfort and convenience of all worshippers.