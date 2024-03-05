1 of 6
Situated 7 kilometers northwest of Mecca, and 7.5 kilometers north of the Grand Mosque on the Mecca-Medina Expressway, the Al Taneem Mosque holds great historical significance for Muslims performing Umrah.
Image Credit: SPA / X (formerly known as Twitter)
Constructed in 854, this mosque is renowned for being the location where Aisha, the wife of Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him), entered the state of Ihram during the Farewell Pilgrimage in 632. Given its proximity to the Grand Mosque, the Al Taneem Mosque is also referred to as the "Miqat Mosque" or the "Umrah Mosque".
Image Credit: SPA / X (formerly known as Twitter)
The mosque welcomes a steady stream of pilgrims throughout the year, with numbers rising significantly during the Hajj and Umrah seasons. This historical site serves as testament to Mecca's rich Islamic heritage, particularly important to Hajj and Umrah performers.
Image Credit: SPA / X (formerly known as Twitter)
Al Taneem Mosque has high doors and windows, reflecting its modern Islamic architectural style. This design seamlessly blends historical authenticity with ancient archaeological decorations, creating a unique and evocative space for worship.
Image Credit: SPA / X (formerly known as Twitter)
The mosque sprawls across an impressive 6,000 square meters, with its entire complex encompassing a vast 84,000 square meters. This enables it to accommodate a significant number of pilgrims, up to 15,000 worshippers at any given time.
Image Credit: SPA / X (formerly known as Twitter)
To ensure a seamless experience for visitors and pilgrims, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance is fully responsible for the mosque's operations. It is in charge of its maintenance, management, and cleaning, of providing luxurious carpets and overseeing improvement and development projects of the highest quality. These efforts work to create a tranquil and reassuring environment for pilgrims performing their sacred rituals.
Image Credit: SPA / X (formerly known as Twitter)