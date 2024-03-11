Dubai: Saudi security forces have ramped up preparations to ensure a seamless and safe experience for Umrah pilgrims flocking to the sacred cities of Mecca and Medina during Ramadan.
The ministry onf interior has rolled out an elaborate security plan, approved by Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, Minister of Interior, focusing on comprehensive measures spanning security, crowd and traffic management, humanitarian services and enhanced cooperation among service agencies.
During a press conference at the Unified Security Operations Centre in Mecca, Public Security Director Lt. Gen. Mohammad Al Bassami highlighted the comprehensive Umrah security strategy, approved by Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif.
Lt. Gen. Al Bassami reassured that the security forces are primed to implement their responsibilities, including crowd and traffic management, ensuring the pilgrims’ safety, and utilising technology and artificial intelligence to streamline operations at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.
Special arrangements have been made to accommodate the influx of pilgrims, with designated areas in the Grand Mosque and provisions for managing the anticipated crowd densities, especially during peak prayer times.
Security measures are also in place to maintain order and prevent any disruptions that could affect the pilgrims’ safety and spiritual experience.
Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Hamoud Al Faraj of the Civil Defense outlined the extensive preparations undertaken to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, including numerous inspections and safety campaigns. The Civil Defense’s readiness includes a wide range of resources, such as seasonal centers, mobile units, and specialized teams, all bolstered by volunteers and advanced technology.
Additionally, the General Directorate of Passports has enhanced its operational readiness, streamlining entry and exit procedures for international pilgrims and employing state-of-the-art technological solutions to expedite travel processes and ensure a welcoming environment for the guests of God.