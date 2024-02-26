Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced it will grant a six-month residency to Palestinian Umrah pilgrims stranded in the Kingdom due to the ongoing Israeli war.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry commended the decision, expressing gratitude towards Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their generous act.
In a statement, the ministry lauded Saudi Arabia’s compassion towards the stranded pilgrims from the southern provinces of Gaza, acknowledging the difficulties they faced due to the aggression inflicted by the Israeli occupation.
The residency initiative, granted for a period of six months, will provide temporary relief to the affected individuals until they can safely return to their homeland. The ministry emphasized the significance of this gesture, particularly in light of the ongoing crisis that has engulfed Gaza since October 7, 2023.
The Israeli war on the Gaza Strip has resulted in catastrophic consequences, with tens of thousands of victims, predominantly innocent children and women, as stated by Palestinian and UN reports.
The severity of the situation has prompted international attention, leading to Israel facing charges of “genocide” before the International Court of Justice.