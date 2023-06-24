Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s transport authorities have said they launched the virtual reality glasses to monitor vehicle compliance with rules for the first time during the current Hajj pilgrimage season as numbers of pilgrims return to pre-pandemic levels.
Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al Jasser launched the glasses using augmented reality technology for this year’s Hajj.
This technology assists the field monitor to quickly check legality of the vehicle and its driver, the Saudi Transport Authority (TGA) said.
Moreover, the technology contributes to documenting the inspecting process, recording any violations and reducing congestion at inspection points.
Also read
- Hajj 2023 – travel tips from the UAE to Saudi Arabia
- Pakistani amputee defies odds, fulfills lifelong dream of performing Hajj
- 1.5 million foreign pilgrims arrive as Saudi Arabia gears up for Hajj pilgrimage
- Saudi Arabia: Watch the girl believed to be youngest Hajj volunteer who is proud of serving pilgrims
Its introduction is part of efforts to provide safe transportation and use of artificial intelligence in serving pilgrims.
TGA said its automatic monitoring system features more than 100 devices to follow up on vehicle compliance in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.
Last week, TGA launched self-drive buses to facilitate transportation of pilgrims during the current Hajj season and support sustainable and environment-friendly transportation.
Each such bus has an 11-seat capacity and can operate for six hours per charge.
Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s two holiest sites, has put its Hajj-related agencies on maximum alert to ensure comfort for the large numbers of pilgrims expected to surpass the 2 million mark this year.
Saudi authorities have said there will be no limits on the numbers and ages of pilgrims converging from across the globe for Hajj, reversing earlier restrictions prompted by COVID-19.