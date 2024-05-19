Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has carried out an extensive inspection campaign from May 9 to 15, 2024, targeting residency, work, and border security violations across the country.

The crackdown resulted in the discovery of 16,023 violations, which included 9,947 residency violations, 3,929 border security breaches, and 2,147 labor law infringements.

During the campaign, authorities intercepted 1,047 individuals attempting illegal entry into the Kingdom, with 44 per cent being Yemeni, 54 per cent Ethiopian, and 2 per cent of other nationalities.

Additionally, 34 people were apprehended while trying to leave the country illegally. Authorities also arrested 17 individuals involved in facilitating the transportation, sheltering, or employment of violators.

Currently, 44,056 expatriates, comprising 42,239 men and 1,817 women, are undergoing procedures related to law enforcement.

Among those detained, 36,497 have been directed to contact their respective embassies or consulates for repatriation, while 1,687 are arranging their departure, and 15,566 have already been repatriated.