RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met to discuss an almost ‘finalised’ draft of a deal between Washington and Riyadh, the Saudi state news agency reported on Sunday.

The meeting in the Saudi city of Dhahran reviewed “the semi-final version of the draft strategic agreements between the two countries, which are almost being finalised,” a statement read.

Jake Sullivan Visited Saudi Arabia ahead of his trip to Israel. Image Credit: Reuters

The discussions come in the wake of reports that a Washington and Riyadh are close to an agreement for US security guarantees and civilian nuclear assistance, even as an Israel-Saudi normalisation deal remains beyond reach.

The Crown Prince and President Joe Biden’s top security aide also discussed the need to find a “credible track for bringing about the two-state solution” for Israel and the Palestinians, stop the war against Hamas militants in Gaza and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid, the statement said.