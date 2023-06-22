Dubai: Despite Hajj being mandatory to only physically and financially capable Muslims, a Pakistani pilgrim has overcome physical challenges and is ready to perform Hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca.
Mohammed Shafiq, 43, travelled all the way from Pakistan to fulfill his dream of completing the fifth pillar of Islam despite having one leg amputated.
Shafiq’s leg was amputated 30 years ago when he was run over by a bus. However, his spirits remained unshaken as he held on to the dream of making the sacred pilgrimage to Mecca. After years of saving money, Shafiq’s dream finally came true this year.
Speaking to Arabic media, Shafiq shared how losing his leg fuelled an undying enthusiasm and optimism within him to undertake this obligatory duty. He expressed immense joy and pleasure at having made it to the holy city and mentioned that he is eagerly counting minutes and hours in anticipation of the Day of Arafat.
“I will throw pebbles myself during the days of Tashreeq, leaning on my crutch. My feeling is indescribable, and I see the Kaaba, the focal point of Muslims, in front of my eyes. The dream I have been waiting for all my life is coming true,” Shafiq said with emotions running high.