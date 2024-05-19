Sunshine and refreshing dips in the pool are back, as it's summertime. However, before you jump in, it's best to be aware about pool safety, especially when it comes to children and pets.

Pool alarms act as a valuable line of defense, offering an extra layer of security for your backyard oasis. It helps to also prevent unwanted pool intruders from trespassing on your premises.

This guide explores some of the most popular pool alarm systems available in the UAE, highlighting their strengths and potential drawbacks to help you make an informed decision. From in-ground alarms, to floating ones and door alarms, which is your pick? To help us curate this list, we received some expert advice from Ajay Singha and Amarnath Nair, Abu Dhabi-based trained lifeguards.

Scroll all the way down to read their advice.

1. Best Overall: PoolGuard PGRM-2 In-Ground Pool Alarm

Pros

Reliable underwater detection

Easy installation

Tamper-proof design

Remote receiver

Cons

Battery dependence

Limited range

Warning for intruders? Check. Alarm when your child steps in the pool? Double check! The PoolGuard PGRM-2 In-Ground Pool Alarm is a compelling choice for pool owners, Singha notes. This advanced alarm system utilises innovative technology to detect unauthorised entry into your pool, providing peace of mind for families with children or pets. With the help of underwater microphones, disturbances in the water can be tracked, triggering an alarm if they sense waves or movement consistent with a person entering the pool. This eliminates false alarms caused by wind, rain, or small objects falling into the water. You don't have to worry about difficult installation techniques, either. The PGRM-2 is designed for simple installation by a qualified pool technician. It mounts on the pool deck or edge and integrates seamlessly with your existing pool set-up. Once installed, the PGRM-2 cannot be deactivated. This ensures continuous monitoring and eliminates the risk of accidental or intentional disabling of the alarm system. It also features a sleep mode that automatically deactivates the alarm when the pool is in use, for worry-free enjoyment during designated swimming times. Moreover, the system includes a wake-up mode that automatically runs a system test to ensure optimal operation. As a finishing touch, it comes with a convenient in-house remote receiver. However, it's not completely devoid of faults, as the remote receiver has a range of 200 feet, which might not cover every corner of a large property. If your pool area is far from your house, you might want to explore additional pool safety measures for better peace of mind.

2. Best Budget: Techko S189 Ultra Slim Safe Pool Alarm for Kids

Pros

DIY installation

Weatherproof design

Loud alarm

Easy on the pocket

Cons

Potential alarms can be missed

False alarms

Gatekeeper, not lifeguard

Weather-resistant and with a loud siren, this alarm is easy on your pocket. But Nair explains, the Techko 189 Ultra Slim is not your typical standard entry alarm - one that activates when something or someone has fallen into the pool. Rather, it is a door alarm. It’s designed to sound an alarm when a pool gate or door to the pool area is opened. The sound will go off when someone enters the area unaccompanied by an adult or the pool owner. You'll also hear it ring when someone opens the doors without permission, though a temporary bypass button can fix that, as adults can temporarily disable the alarm for 15 seconds. With this unit, you get two pairs of magnetic contact sensors and a remote bypass button, so it can be used at multiple entry points. It's not the most pleasant of alarms, just as a heads-up, but it's a good choice if you want a budget-friendly option. Moreover, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. The Techko S189 is not an in-water detection system, so it won't alert you if someone is already in the pool. Adult supervision is still essential. And, as it relies on a door or gate opening, a small child who might crawl under a gate or slip through an opening could bypass the alarm altogether. Lastly, wind gusts or pets brushing against the door/gate could trigger the alarm. This can be inconvenient and lead to complacency over time.

3. Best Floating Alarm: Lifebuoy Pool Alarm

Pros

Multiple sensitivity settings

Cover alert

Long-lasting battery life

Controlled by apps

Cons

Automatic restart after inactivity could be inconvenient

Potential for dislodgement

Connected to your smartphone app, this alarm functions by detecting changes in the water, so that it can alert you when a child, pet, or object falls into the pool. The floating in-pool unit can be used in any type of pool, as long as it measures 40 by 20 feet or less. It also has five sensitivity settings and multiple sound levels, which can be set using an app on your smartphone. So, that reduces your work, as you don't have to go outside, and manually change the settings. You can operate the app to turn off the alarm, and you can turn on Swim Mode, which keeps the alarm from ringing when people are in the pool. However, one of the downsides is that it has a limited range. The home unit must be placed within 50 feet of the pool, and if you’re changing the settings using your smartphone, it must be within 10 feet of the home unit in order to work properly. Moreover, there is potential for dislodgement, as the LifeBuoy is designed to float freely. Strong winds can push it out of range, rendering it ineffective.

4. Best Above-Ground Alarm: PoolEye Above-Ground Pool Immersion Alarm

Pros

Less potential for false alarms

Adjustable sensitivity

Poolside siren

Easy installation

Cons

Not for all pools

Limited coverage

Fewer false alarms? Where do we sign up? The PoolEye Above-Ground alarm possesses a water motion sensor that features sub-surface wave detection, so it doesn’t pick up movements by sudden gusts of wind. Among its many stellar qualities, is easy installation. No need for a pool technician – simply follow the instructions and get it up and running in no time. You can also fine-tune the sensitivity of the PoolEye to match your pool size and activity level. This helps prevent missed alarms due to low sensitivity or constant disruptions due to high sensitivity. It features a built-in siren that sounds an alarm directly poolside, alerting anyone nearby to a potential issue in the water. However, it might not be compatible with all pools: It is designed for above-ground pools up to a certain size (typically 24 feet round or 16 feet by 32 feet oval). Larger pools might require multiple PoolEye units for complete coverage. Another potential downside, is that it only offers a poolside siren. For in-home alerts, you might need to consider additional equipment or a different PoolEye model with a remote receiver.

5. Best for Children's Safety: SwamCam Pool Alarm Camera

Pros

Acts as both security camera and pool alarm

Two-way communication

Easy arming and disarming

Customisable alerts

Cons

Dependence on Wi-Fi

Limited underwater visibility

When it comes to the best pool alarm for kids’ safety, we go with SwamCam Pool Alarm. You'll know before your little one is close to the water, as well as if they fall in. One of the many benefits of this alarm is that it doesn’t rely on the opening of a gate or pool movement for it to start ringing. This alarm will not only alert you by the pool, you will also get a notification on the smartphone. You can arm or disarm your phone, too. It also has beneficial two-way communication systems: You can communicate with whoever is in the pool's proximity. When the alarm is disarmed, it will also reorient itself with a time you choose from the SwamCam app. However, the SwamCam relies on a strong Wi-Fi connection to function properly. If your Wi-Fi signal is weak around the pool area, you might experience connection issues. Also, having a camera constantly monitoring your pool area might raise privacy concerns for some users. Make sure you're comfortable with video surveillance before purchasing.

What you should know about pool alarms before making a purchase

Choose from gate entry, surface and security camera pool alarms. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Ensuring your pool is a safe haven for your family goes beyond just fun in the sun. Pool alarms offer an extra layer of security, providing peace of mind and potentially preventing accidents. Here's a breakdown of some popular alarm systems to consider, as advised by both Nair and Singha:

Types of alarms

Surface alarms: These affordable and easy-to-use alarms float on the water's surface. Any significant disturbance, like someone entering the pool, disrupts the water level, triggering a loud alarm. Most surface alarms are sensitive to changes of 6.8kg or more.

Security camera pool alarms: These advanced systems take pool safety a step further. Combining a high-definition camera with an alarm system, they offer real-time monitoring capabilities. You can receive alerts the moment someone enters the pool area, allowing you to intervene before an accident occurs.

Gate entry alarms: These alarms secure access points surrounding your pool. They sound an alert if a gate leading to the pool area is opened unexpectedly. Many gate entry alarms come with convenient override buttons for authorised adults, minimising the risk of false alarms.

Battery life

Would you need to keep a sharp eye on the battery level of your pool alarm? It's likely, says our expert.

"Most pool alarms rely on batteries to function," says Singha. "While some models are rechargeable, they often have a back-up battery pack as well, ensuring the alarm never loses power in case of a recharge cycle. The type of battery uses can vary, ranging from standard nine-volt batteries to smaller AAA batteries," he says.

When it comes to batteries, there are a couple of aspects to consider:

Battery type: Be aware of the specific battery type required by your chosen pool alarm.

Replacement schedule: Factor in the cost and frequency of battery replacements when making your decision. Some alarms boast longer battery life than others.

Decibel level

The volume of a pool alarm is measured in decibels (dB). The higher the decibel rating, the louder the sound. To give you an idea, a normal conversation is around 60dB, explains Singha. Most pool alarms typically range around 85dB, which is comparable to the sound of a loud alarm clock. This ensures the alarm is easily audible, alerting you or others nearby to a potential problem in the pool. So, depending on how far your pool is from your home, you may want an alarm with a higher decibel level.