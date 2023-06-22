Dubai: If you are planning to go for Hajj this year, there are several aspects of your journey that you can plan out in advance to ensure that you have a safe trip.

Earlier this week, Dubai International Airport (DXB) shared tips for pilgrims on their official social media channels, for a hassle-free journey. These are

1. Arrive four hours early and travel relaxed.

2. Carry your passport, ticket, Hajj permit and valid vaccination certificate.

3. Navigate with ease using dedicated passport counters and police checkpoints for pilgrims.

Vaccine requirements for pilgrims

According to u.ae, the official website of the UAE government, anyone planning to go for Hajj or Umrah should take the meningococcal vaccine (quadruple) and recommended to take the seasonal influenza vaccine. Make sure that that you carry the vaccine certificates with you when you travel.

Health tips to follow

Earlier this week, the UAE’s health authorities also issued guidelines for pilgrims, asking them to visit their doctor before travelling to review their health status, and carry any medical reports that may be necessary to seek assistance, if needed. You should also ensure that you carry certain essentials in your medical or first-aid kit, like:

• Sanitisers

• Wound disinfection tools

• Fever medication

• Pain relievers

• Creams for burns and allergies

Also, it is advisable to carry a personal bag which has essential hygiene items like towels and a toothbrush.

Luggage rules to keep in mind

Before you travel, you also need to keep in mind the types of baggages that are prohibited. On April 23, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah tweeted that passengers should refrain from carrying certain types of baggage. These include:

1. Bags tied with ropes

2. Bags wrapped in cloth

3. Round and irregular shaped bags

4. Bags that do not comply with the weight requirements on your ticket

5. Cloth luggage

6. Baggage with long straps

Carrying Zamzam water