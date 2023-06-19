Dubai: If you are planning to go for Hajj this year, the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has shared health guidelines that pilgrims should keep in mind before they travel.
On Sunday, June 18, after the crescent moon for the month of Dhul Hijjah was sighted, Saudi Arabia announced the dates for Hajj and Eid Al Adha. https://twitter.com/HaramainInfo/status/1670458468912734211
On the same day, the UAE’s MOHAP shared the following important guidelines for pilgrims:
• Visit the doctor before travelling to review your health status – take sufficient medication after consulting a doctor, especially for chronic conditions that require regular treatment.
• Ensure having a medical report about your medical conditions, medications and doses to assist yourself if required.
• Take a medical kit with sanitisers, wound disinfection tools, fever medication, pain relievers and creams for burns and allergies.
• Ensure your personal bag includes essential hygiene items like towels and a toothbrush.
Dubai Health Authority also provided pilgrims with the following health advice to follow before performing Hajj:
• Visit your family physician if you have any medical condition.
• Get all the necessary vaccinations.
• Maintain a healthy lifestyle.
• Your bag should contain personal essentials such as personal care items, loose, appropriate clothing, etc.
• Carry a first-aid kit.
• If you have any chronic disease, carry enough medication with you and also carry health monitoring devices.
Vaccinations for Hajj pilgrims
According to u.ae, the official website of the UAE government, anyone planning to go for Hajj or Umrah should take the the meningococcal vaccine (quadruple) and recommended to take the seasonal influenza vaccine.