Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Health (MoH) has called on the public to be extra cautious following a noticeable surge in the number of influenza cases in the country.
The Ministry issued a new alert in light of the increase in seasonal influenza cases. Dr Mohammad Al Abdul Ali, spokesman of the ministry, said that the Kingdom has seen an increase in influenza cases during the current season.
He added that its spread is stronger than the reported cases in the past two years and there are many people admitted in intensive care units and the flu may lead to deaths.
Dr Abdul Ali said that the seasonal influenza vaccine protects 80 per cent of those who suffer from severe symptoms.
“Taking flu vaccine, apart from wearing face mask is the most important way to confront influenza virus.”
He urged the public not to be exposed to direct rain and cold waves.