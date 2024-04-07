Dubai: The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has called on all Muslims across the Kingdom to participate in the sighting of the Shawwal moon on the evening of Monday, Ramadan 29, 1445 Hijri, corresponding to April 8, 2024.

Encouraging individuals capable of observing the crescent moon, whether with the naked eye or through binoculars, the court has requested them to approach the nearest court and provide their testimony.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court has urged those able to partake in the crescent sighting to join the designated committees established in various regions to facilitate the process.

Based on astronomical calculations, Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on Wednesday, indicating that Muslims may observe a 30-day fast in Ramadan instead of 29 days.

The sighting can be conducted using either the naked eye or binoculars, after which the discovery must be reported to the nearest court or center.

The Islamic calendar follows a lunar system consisting of 12 months in a year, with Ramadan being the ninth month, culminating in Eid Al Fitr, signifying the end of Ramadan.