Cairo: The Saudi market of incense and the oud fragrances is experiencing a brisk business amid increasing demand in the lead-up to this week’s Eid Al Fitr festival.

Incense and oud perfumes are closely associated with the Saudi heritage and traditions, being a common feature of different occasions and ceremonies.

Saudi Arabia imported some 1.1 million kilograms of oud wood and 1,513kg of oud oil in the last three quarters, according to the kingdom’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

Stores in Riyadh have reported increases in their sales of incense, oud fragrances and different types of perfumes in the run-up to the Eid, the Saudi news agency SPA said.

Citing a high turnout amid shoppers for perfumes, SPA noted that pure oud and oud oil are particularly popular. One kilo of natural oud could sell up to a whopping SR400,000 while an ounce of enhanced oud retails SR100 to 6,000 depending on quality and oil content. The major and best oud-producing countries include India, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia and Indonesia.

While the perfumery industry is undergoing evolution and diversity, Mohammad Al Salhy, a Riyadh store owner, contends that oud continues to keep its market status unchallenged and gets harmonious when blended with other perfumes due to its quality and powerful scent.

“There are several buying options,” he told SPA.

“With the rise in the prices of the natural oud, the enhanced and synthetic oud genres stand out as a suitable option for some customers due to their moderate prices,” he added.